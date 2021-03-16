Waitlists growing at local hospitals and pharmacies for Group 4, but you can still get in this week

A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new vaccination centre at the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, on Monday, March 8, 2021 (Tobias Schwarz / Pool via AP)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Some vaccination sites in the Triangle are seeing a record number of people signing up to get the vaccine as Group 4 will be eligible to receive the vaccine on Wednesday.

The Durham County Department of Public Health now has 15,000 people on their wait list. That’s an increase of 10,000 people that have been added just in the last week since Group 4 became eligible.

Health officials with Durham County said it is hard to know how long you could have to wait for an appointment there.

But Cape Fear Valley Health Officials said there is no wait to get a vaccine if you are in Group 4.

Health officials said they have openings on Wednesday and Thursday.

