Wake County spends $13.1M in COVID-19 response, expects to spend $62M by July

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WDTN) – Wake County commissioners voted to spend $62 million to respond to COVID-19 after already spending $13.1 million.

$13.1 million spent so far

CBS 17 requested an expenditure report on where those dollars were spent. A report provided by Wake County found roughly half, $7.1 million was spent on contracts related to the pandemic. It include IT services and temporary personnel services involving COVID-19.

The report also showed the second most money, about a quarter, was spent on drug and medical supplies totaling about $3 million.

While the expenditure report lists $1.2 in salaries paid, it did note that number was an estimate. Salaries for staff working under the Emergency Operations Center was not posted yet. That figure includes special pay for staff working under EOC as well as the salaries for staff who have been redirected from their normal assignments to COVID-19 response work.

Source: Wake County

$62 million approved in spending through June

Moving forward, the county anticipates spending $62 million for the remainder of the fiscal year ending on June 30. The brunt of that money would go into the Public Health Emergency Response category totaling $19.5 million. That category covers the Emergency Operations Center, special pay for those working under the EOC, testing and contact tracing, enforcement of quarantine orders.

The second largest amount is earmarked for unknown costs. Wake County commissioners set aside a quarter of their estimated expenses, $12.6 million, as “unidentified needs”.

Commissioners vote on use of federal aid

Wake County commissioners voted on where to allocate the $194 million it received from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Those dollars were also split into five categories.

Commissioners voted to place $65.5 million of CARES Act dollars in Public Health Emergency Response.

The largest allocation totaled $38.8 million. That money was set aside to make up for future lost tax revenue or other unanticipated spending.

Source: Wake County

All figures above are for the county’s latest numbers as of May 14.

Watch the Wake County commission meeting for yourself below.