RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Animal Center said it is at capacity for dogs and is asking for help getting some animals adopted.

The Center shared a post on Facebook that asks anyone who is able to adopt to check out the available dogs at pets.wakegov.com.

“If you can’t adopt, please share our animals on your social media to help them get adopted,” the Wake County Animal Center said.

The Center also said to exhaust all avenues before surrendering a stray to them.

“If you find a stray, please try to find the owner yourself before bringing to the shelter- ask a local vet to check for a microchip, post the animal on NextDoor and TrianglelLostPets.org or any local Facebook group – your efforts are appreciated!”

The Wake County Animal Center said it will start euthanizing dogs to make space until animals are adopted.

The Wake County Animal Center is located at 820 Beacon Lake Dr.