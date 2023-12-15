RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County wants to make it easier for families to get health and social services through a new multi-million-dollar campus.

The county held a groundbreaking Friday morning on the new 151,000-square-foot Wake County Public Health Center.

The facility is a $117 million-dollar undertaking.

The 15-acre campus will include the new building as well as the old Swinburne Street facility right across the street that houses social services.

“The timing of this couldn’t be more perfect,” Wake County Health and Human Services Director Nannette Bowler said. “We’re really looking at with public health being on the campus with social services that we can meet the needs of families in one campus setting.”

Wake County Board of Commissioners Chair Shinica Thomas said the facility is all about accessibility to important care.

“It’s right on the bus line. It’s right behind our county hospital at WakeMed and also just the way the floor plan is designed is very intentional for women and children,” Thomas said.

The construction also comes as newly-enacted Medicaid expansion is expected to cover roughly 60,000 more Wake County residents.

“We’re going to have so many more people that will be covered, we will be able to have more preventative services through a facility like this that is centralized and so we’re very excited about the opportunity,” Thomas said.

Construction is expected to finish in 2025.