Guns and cash recovered during the chase and search warrant in Halifax County. (Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

ROANOKE RAPAIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County fugitive was caught on Tuesday with outstanding warrants and led officers on a high speed chase, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, members of the Halifax County Narcotics and Criminal Investigations Divisions helped the Raleigh Police Department with the capture of a wanted fugitive.

Raleigh police had outstanding warrants on Rodney Jamall Joyner, 26, of Roanoke Rapids, for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury, first-degree kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Joyner was found at the Village Grocery gas station at the intersection of N.C. 48 and Smith Church Road. The sheriff’s office said when law enforcement chased Joyner, he fled in a pickup truck.

Law enforcement chased Joyner for about six miles until he jumped from the vehicle and ran at the end of Straight Road. After a short foot chase, Joyner was taken into custody.

While placing Joyner under arrest, deputies said they found a stolen handgun, marijuana, and more than $11,000 inside the truck.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for Joyner’s residence in Roanoke Rapids. While executing the warrant, deputies said they found two other stolen handguns and an AR-15-styled rifle inside Joyner’s residence.

Additional warrants were obtained for:

Four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon,

Three counts of possession of a stolen firearm,

Simple possession of marijuana, and

Felony flee to elude.

Joyner was transported to the Wake County Detention Center and is currently being held under no bond. The Halifax County warrants were transferred to Wake County for service.