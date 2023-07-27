LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County man was arrested Monday for statutory sexual offenses involving minors, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation arrested 25-year-old David Manuel Lopez.

Lopez was charged with statutory rape of a child under 15 and statutory sexual offense with a child under 15.

The sheriff’s office continued to investigate and an additional warrant for two counts of statutory rape of a child under 15 were obtained.

Lopez received a $1.2 million secured bond and is being held at the Franklin County Detention Center.