RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For one Raleigh man, pi equals almost $200,000.

Jonathan Ruby played several of the first numbers in pi in a Cash 5 drawing and wound up splitting a jackpot that paid him $192,941, North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday.

“I’ve always been an extremely big math person,” said Ruby, a 64-year-old bartender. “I picked my numbers based on pi.”

Ruby bought his $1 ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on Hillsborough Street for the drawing held Nov. 28.

The winning numbers were 3-14-15-31-41. The first five digits of pi — the irrational number defined as the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter — are 3.1415.

“I kept seeing that number so my karma told me to use it,” Ruby said. “I even lived at a 314 address as a child.”

Ruby collected his prize Monday at lottery headquarters, and took home $137,012 after taxes were withheld.

He said he will use his winnings to pay bills and save for retirement.