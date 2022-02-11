♥ Raleigh, Durham Bojangles’ offering heart-shaped Bo-Berry biscuits for Valentine’s Day

Bojangles’ bo-berry biscuits will be shape-shifted into hearts through this week to celebrate Valentine’s Day (Hallie Dean, Bojangles).

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Despite supply chain shortages affecting year-round menu options at Bojangles in the Triangle, the famous chicken and biscuits restaurant is making sure its heart-shaped Bo-Berry biscuits are in stock for Valentine’s Day, a company spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said Raleigh and Durham Bojangles’ will have their famous Bo-Berry biscuits transformed into hearts now through next week to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

“Each Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuit is made from scratch by a Bojangles master biscuit maker,” a news release said. “This love month show your valentine just how berry much you love them with a Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuit from Bojangles. Bojangles is bringing the beloved biscuits back for a limited time only.”

The heart-shaped treat will be no different than the original Bo-Berry biscuit, featuring berries baked inside the biscuit and being drizzled with vanilla icing.