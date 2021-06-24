﻿Supporters, protesters turn out at President Biden’s Raleigh visit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Cellphone cameras and excitement welcomed President Joe Biden as he entered the Green Road Community Center in Raleigh Thursday afternoon.

“For us it’s great. I mean, I’m approaching 80 (years old) and I’m very excited,” said Maureen McFadden.

McFadden and her friend sat in lawn chairs in the shade across from the community center.

“We are retired, fortunately. Retired teachers, both of us. All we have to do is go home and make supper,” she said while smiling.

It was McFadden’s first time at a presidential event in Raleigh. She waited outside for hours to see Biden’s motorcade come and go.

Carleta Funderburk also came out to check out the president.

“He’s at the community center where I actually live at. I’m actually surprised he came this way,” said Funderburk.

As people waited outside, Biden delivered remarks promoting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Coming to a community center like this, and not someplace that’s kind of far off means a whole lot. Second, it tells you is that it’s not just about the election. It’s about trying to do the right thing for people,” said Rep. Robert Reives.

Vanessa Garza lives nearby and rushed over as soon as she found the president was coming to the community center.

“It means a lot to me that he’s here and he’s been doing a lot of touring and stuff,” said Garza.

As Biden left Thursday evening, his sendoff was like his welcome.

There were also some protesters outside the community center too. Overall, things were peaceful during Biden’s visit.