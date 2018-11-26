$3 million bond for Raleigh man facing more than 20 child sex charges Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Robin Christopher Hildred in a photo from CCBI. [ + - ] Video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A Raleigh man is scheduled to appear in court Monday on nearly two-dozen child sex charges, according to records.

Robin Christopher Hildred, 46, was arrested on Friday after some of the incidents took place earlier that day, according to an arrest warrant.

Multiple warrants said the victims were under the age of 13. Another arrest warrant said that Hildred took photos of a toddler girl's sex organ.

Charges against Hildred include 10 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and a charge of sexual offense with a child, according to arrest records.

He is also charged with 12 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Hildred is being held in the Wake County Detention Center on a $3 million bond.