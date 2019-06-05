'60 Minutes' correspondent Scott Pelley sits down with CBS 17's Bill Young Video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - In an exclusive interview, CBS 17's Bill Young sat down with "60 Minutes" correspondent Scott Pelley on Tuesday to discuss Pelley's new book, "A Truth Worth Telling."

The memoir recounts Pelley's decades of reporting on world-changing events like 9/11 to the Oklahoma City Bombing.

The 61-year-old also discusses interviews with some of the most influential people in the world.

More information on Pelley's memoir can be found here.

He worked as anchor of the CBS Evening News from 2011 to 2017.