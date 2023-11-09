RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The family of a man who was shot and killed by Raleigh police reached a $1,250,000 settlement with the city on Thursday, according to a statement from the family’s attorney.

Soheil Mojarrad was shot by Raleigh officer W.B. Edwards during an encounter on New Bern Avenue on April 20, 2019. Edwards reported that Mojarrad was armed with a knife and shot him eight times.

The Mojarrad family filed a lawsuit against the city of Raleigh and Edwards and the Raleigh police chief in June 2020.

Cate Edwards, the attorney representing Soheil’s family said that the “Mojarrad family is pleased with the settlement terms, though nothing can bring back their beloved Soheil. The family hopes that this settlement will incite positive change in the Raliegh Police Department’s officers using de-escalation tactics, instead of force, whenever possible. Doing so will save lives.”

In addition to the $1.25 million, nonmonetary terms to the settlement include a meeting between the Mojarrad family and Edwards and a meeting with the Raleigh Chief of Police to propose additional requirements for officers’ de-escalation training.