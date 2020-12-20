1 accidentally shot as 2 friends smoke marijuana in car in Knightdale, officials say

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — In Knightdale, there is a possible example of why drugs and guns could be a dangerous combination.

Knightdale police said two men who are friends were smoking marijuana in a car parked near the intersection of Newport Common and Topsail Common Drive around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

While in the car, one of the men tried to pass a gun to the other.

But that gun went off when it got caught in the seat belt — hitting Erik Pemberton, 20, in the forearm, officials said.

Officers say Pemberton will recover — but Malik Boyd, 19, of Knightdale was charged with illegally firing a gun inside city limits.

Knightdale police seized the firearm after responding to the call in the parking lot of the Greystone apartments.

Pemberton, also of Knightdale, was treated at WakeMed for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.