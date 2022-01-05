1 arrested, 1 sought for stealing dog from Holly Springs fundraiser; puppy reunited with charity

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – Holly Springs police arrested one person and are looking for a second in connection to the theft of a dog from an animal rescue fundraiser last month.

On Dec. 12, a pit bull mix puppy was taken from an animal shelter fundraiser event in downtown Holly Springs.

Surveillance video showed the two — a woman and a man — walking outside. Another clip showed the woman exiting the lounge with the puppy. A third video showed her getting in the Accord.

A $1,000 reward was later offered for the safe return of the puppy, named Miss Percy.

On Wednesday, the puppy was found in Johnston County. Holly Springs investigators, with the help of Johnston County deputies, were able to take Kennsie Higgins, 20, into custody. She is charged with larceny of a dog, a news release said.

Police said they are still looking for Brandon Almond, 19, who faces the same charge.

Miss Percy has since been reunited with Deborah Sandlin of Pawfect Match.