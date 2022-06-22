RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested one man and issued a juvenile petition for another suspect wanted for sexually assaulting a juvenile female.

Investigators have already arrested and charged 35-year-old Santos Andre Gonzalez-Garcia for taking indecent liberties with a child they said took place between Jan. 2021 and Feb. 2022.

However, deputies also said they are looking for a 15-year-old teenager who engaged in the illegal activities with Gonzalez-Garcia.

The sheriff’s office said the teen “sexually assaulted the victim by fondling her.”

Gonzalez-Garcia is currently being held at the Wake County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

The age of the juvenile girl was not released.

Furthermore, the identities of both the juvenile girl and the 15-year-old were not released due to them being underage.

