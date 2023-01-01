RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they have arrested a man for shooting another man late Saturday night on New Year’s Eve.

At about 11:19 a.m., officers said they were called to the 300 block of Demille Place in reference to a shooting.

They said they found a man suffering from a serious gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital, according to the police department.

Police said they took another man into custody in connection to the shooting.

They continue to investigate.

The police department plans to release more information at a later time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.