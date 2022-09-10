Connor Morgan Terrell in a photo from Zebulon police. CBS 17 file photo of a Zebulon police.

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Zebulon police said Saturday there will be more law enforcement at schools this week after they arrested a man following a threat of violence against a Zebulon school.

A social media post, making a threat of violence to a Zebulon school for Monday, was brought to the attention of police Friday, according to a news release from Zebulon police.

Police said detectives worked “diligently” on the case since then and made an arrest.

Connor Morgan Terrell was charged with communicating threats of mass violence to an educational institution, the news release said.

Terrell is being held in the Orange County Jail, according to police.

“Though we believe there is no longer a credible threat to any Zebulon schools, you will see an increased law enforcement presence this week,” the news release said.

Police did not indicate which Zebulon school was mentioned in the social media post.