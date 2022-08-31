FUQUAY-VARINA (WNCN) — Fuquay-Varina police say they have arrested man in connection to an armed robbery Tuesday afternoon.

At about 4:11 p.m., officers said they were called to a reported armed robbery in the parking lot of Walmart off of East Broad Street.

When they arrived, a man told them he was trying to sell a gun to someone when they hit him in the head and took off with his money, according to reports.

Investigators identified the suspect as 23-year-old Courtney Daniel Mathis.

They obtained a warrant for Mathis for robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery and misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury.

Police said they found Mathis at his home on the 200 block of Gail Ridge Lane in Wendell and arrested him without incident.

Mathis was booked in the Wake County Detention Center and was given a $205,000 secured bond.

He’s scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Investigators say they have identified a second suspect in the case.

They say they are getting a secure custody order, as the suspect is a juvenile.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fuquay-Varina Police Department at 919-552-3191.