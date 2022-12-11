RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said someone is charged with a DWI after a crash and vehicle fire in southeast Raleigh Sunday morning.

At about 4 a.m., officers said they were called to a residential area near the intersection of Muxbere Way and Drayford Way.

They said someone drove off the road and hit a parked car, causing one of the vehicles to catch on fire.

It is not clear which one caught on fire.

Police said they arrested the driver for DWI.

There were no reported injuries, according to the police department.