RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they’re investigating after a man was shot several times early Saturday morning.

At about 2:24 a.m., officers said they were called to the 9900 block of Sweet Oak Drive in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived, they said they found a man with several gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police department.

Police said the suspect was located and surrendered to officers.

They said they also found the gun.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing and they plan to release more information at the appropriate tine.

Anyone who believes they have information that might help the investigation is asked to visit Crime Stoppers for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.