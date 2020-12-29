1 arrested in connection with shooting at Crabtree Valley Mall, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– One person has been arrested in connection with a shooting at Crabtree Valley Mall, Raleigh police said.

According to investigators, at least seven shots were fired just before 8:50 p.m. near the Macy’s store on Dec. 17.

Police said on Tuesday that Brandon Shamaar Bumpass, 21, has been charged with felony inciting to riot, felony conspiracy – assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and simple affray in connection with the shooting.

Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown said two people from a large group began to argue while near a lobby on the lower level of the mall.

That confrontation escalated and two people shot at each other.

Raleigh police said seven projectiles were recovered from the scene that came from two shooters.

Deck-Brown said one of the suspects “may have been injured” due to a trail of blood at the scene.

Images released Dec. 21 by Raleigh police.

No bystanders were injured.

“This was not an active shooter situation. We believe the two individuals were known to each other,” the chief said.

Raleigh police did not say if additional suspects are sought at this time.

The case remains under invstigation.