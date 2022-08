RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say one person has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run Sunday morning.

Shortly after 7 a.m., officers say they were called to the scene on Capital Blvd. by the Four Points by Sheraton Raleigh North Hotel.

Police say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene, but was caught and arrested.

The pedestrian died as a result of the crash, according to officers.

CBS 17 has reached out for more information. Check back for updates.