RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was arrested in connection with a machete slashing outside a community health center on Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh Thursday night, police confirmed Friday morning.

According to authorities, officers responded to a slashing/cutting call outside Advance Community Health, which is located at 1001 Rock Quarry Road, on Thursday night.

Police said the suspect, whose identity they were unable to provide on Friday morning, attempted to get into the health center after it closed. A security guard stopped the suspect who then attacked them with a machete.

The security guard suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. Police said the guard’s injuries appeared to be defensive wounds.

Police did not have an exact time that the incident occurred but did say the suspect fled the scene and was arrested an hour or two after the attack.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.