$1 billion, 109-acre ‘advanced life science campus’ coming to Morrisville

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A $1 billion 1.5 million square-foot “advanced life science campus” is coming to Morrisville, it was announced Tuesday morning in a press release.

According to the release, Starwood Capital Group and Trinity Capital Advisors plan to develop an advanced life science campus, known as Spark LS. The 109-acre campus in Morrisville, close to Research Triangle Park, “will feature around 1.5 million square feet of cutting-edge lab and bio-manufacturing space and is designed to empower all phases of life science advancement from discovery to delivery.”

The campus will also feature restaurants, retail, and parks and recreation areas.

“We’re excited to continue investing in the Raleigh life science market, one of the top clusters in the country,” said Mark Keatley, managing director at Starwood Capital.

(Rendering: Hanbury Architecture)

“Spark will be one of the premier life science campuses in the country and the largest development of its kind in the Southeast,” said Jeff Sheehan, partner at Trinity Capital. “The scale of the campus allows us to offer highly-customizable real estate solutions for all phases of life science advancement.”

Once work is complete, the campus will feature 12-15 buildings, green spaces that connect, restaurants, retail, a STEM education and Amenity Center, plus several multi-use areas for outdoor recreation.

The campus will be located at McCrimmon Parkway and Airport Boulevard, which is about one mile from Interstate 40, less than four miles from Raleigh-Durham International Airport, and five miles from Apple’s new RTP campus.