GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was briefly trapped after a truck flipped and hit a tree along a road just south of Garner Saturday night.

The crash was reported just before 9 p.m. along Old Stage Road near Academy Street, which is just south of Woodland Road, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The northbound lane of Old Stage Road was closed between Academy Street and Woodland Road after the crash, according to NCDOT.

The driver was briefly trapped but he was removed from the truck within a few minutes.

Video from the scene showed the truck on its side that had hit a tree just off the road.

Photo courtesy: Randall Edge

There’s no word on what caused the crash. Officials at the scene said the driver refused any medical treatment.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.