1 charged after SUV crashed into 3 Wake County stores during thefts early Christmas Day

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County authorities said Saturday they have arrested a man after three convenience stores were broken into and burglarized in about an hour early Christmas Day.

Authorities said they believe two men crashed a stolen SUV into the front doors of the stores in order to get inside and steal merchandise.

Deputies were dispatched to On the Way Gas and Grocery located at 2501 Milburnie Road just before 4 a.m. Dec. 25 after alarms were triggered.

Kadarly Mcleod

Shortly after 5 a.m., deputies responded to a call of a smash and grab at Handy Hugo located at 6927 Buffaloe Road.

Minutes later, deputies were dispatched to BJ’s Grocery Store, located at 3317 Rolesville Road, for a similar theft call.

Kadarly Mcleod, 28, is charged with breaking and entering, attempted common law robbery, attempted breaking and entering, larceny of a motor vehicle and assault on a government official.

A news release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office Saturday also said that Mcleod could be responsible for a similar incident on Dec. 9, at the One Stop Shop located at the intersection of Fowler and Mitchell Mill roads.

“Wake deputies believe that Mcleod and another male are responsible for stealing a full-sized SUV from the Torchlight Academy Charter School in Raleigh to commit the robberies,” a news release said on Saturday.

Officials said the thefts are still under investigation.

Mcleod is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $150,000 bond.

