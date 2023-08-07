Raleigh police along Ingate Way in northwest Raleigh following the serious assault of an elderly woman and man. Photo by Mariah Ellis/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was arrested for assaulting an elderly couple in Raleigh Sunday afternoon, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

CBS 17 previously reported on Sunday shortly before 3 p.m., an elderly couple was assaulted in the 5400 block of Ingate Way near New Leesville Road in northwest Raleigh.

Raleigh police said the couple was “assaulted physically with significant trauma.” The man and woman were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said a suspect was taken into custody shortly after 5 p.m.

Christopher Gilbert McCullough, 29, was charged with two counts of assault inflicting serious bodily injury and one count of felony larceny of a motor vehicle. He received a $5,000 secured bond and will appear in court on Monday.

It is unknown if the suspected larceny occurred during the assault.