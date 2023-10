RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is charged with murder after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in Raleigh on Monday, according to police.

CBS 17 previously reported on Monday shortly after 6:30 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was shot in the 5100 block of North New Hope Road. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and later died. Police did not release his identity.

Police said David Otu-Tetteh Addy, 23, has been arrested and charged with murder.

The investigation is ongoing.