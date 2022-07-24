Fire crews at the house fire at Timberbrook Drive Sunday afternoon. Photo by Eric Fernandez/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person from inside a house fire collapsed just after evacuating the intense blaze Sunday afternoon in Wake County, fire officials said.

The fire was reported at 2:45 p.m. at 4205 Timberbrook Dr., which is in a neighborhood near the intersection of Forestville and Mitchel Mill roads, according to Raleigh Fire Batallion Chief Clay Hicks.

The fire inside the single-story home took 20 minutes to get under control, Hicks said.

It’s not known how serious the injuries are to the person who collapsed.

Photo by Eric Fernandez/CBS 17

Photo by Eric Fernandez/CBS 17

Photo by Eric Fernandez/CBS 17

Photo by Eric Fernandez/CBS 17

Photo by Eric Fernandez/CBS 17

Raleigh fire sent one engine and crew to the scene. Other fire departments that responded were Knightdale, Wake Forest, New Hope and Western Wake, according to Hicks.

The area is just southeast of Wake Forest and just outside the northeastern Raleigh city limits between U.S. 401 and Harris Creek.