MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver died and a passenger was injured when an SUV flipped during a crash early Sunday in Morrisville, police said.

The incident was reported around 3 a.m. on N.C. Hwy 54 (Chapel Hill Road) near the intersection of Southport Drive, according to a news release from Morrisville police.

Police said “speed and alcohol” were factors in the wreck.

The crash happened as a man was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox north on Chapel Hill Road when he lost control of the vehicle, police said.

The SUV crossed the center line and ran off the road to the left, striking several trees before the SUV came to rest on its roof, the news release said.

Robert Jackson, 29, of Chapel Hill, who was driving the SUV, was ejected and died at the scene, police said. He was not wearing a seat belt, police said.

A 32-year-old Durham man, who was the passenger, was taken to WakeMed Cary with serious injuries.

Police said the wreck is still under investigation.