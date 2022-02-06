1 dead, 1 trapped after car hits tree in North Raleigh near RDU, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died and another was trapped after a wreck in North Raleigh near RDU International Airport, police said.

The incident was reported around 10:30 p.m. along Brier Creek Parkway near Vogel Street/Arnold Palmer Drive, which is near where Aviation Parkway ends at Globe Road, Raleigh police said.

The wreck happened when a car with two people inside went off the road and crashed into a tree, according to police.

One person died at the scene and the other person was trapped late Sunday night.

The incident happened near the Mellow Mushroom restaurant, which is near the Vogal Street intersection. Duke Urgent Care – Brier Creek is also near the crash site.

No other details were available.