1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Hammond Road in Raleigh, police say; road closed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead and two people are injured following a crash on Hammond Road in Raleigh on Thursday morning, police said.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash occurred around 11:35 a.m. on northbound Hammond Road between Rush Street and Interstate 40.

The crash involved two vehicles. One of those vehicles ended up in the woodline, Raleigh police said. All northbound lanes of Hammond Road are closed as authorities investigate the crash and clean up debris that is scattered across the road.

Police said that one person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to the hospital for treatment. The deceased person was not in the vehicle that ended up in the woods, according to officials.

All traffic on northbound Hammond Road is being diverted onto Rush Street, police said. The road, according to the NCDOT, is expected to be closed until around 4:30 p.m.

Police said it’s too early to determine if any charges will be filed or to identify the deceased person.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

