1 dead, 2 injured in Wake Forest stabbing; Raleigh woman to be charged with murder

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Arrest warrants have been obtained for a Raleigh woman who police say fatally stabbed one man and injured two women inside a Wake Forest home Tuesday night, according to a press release.

According to police, the stabbings happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. along the 1100-block of Fairway Villas Drive in Wake Forest. The neighborhood is off of Capital Boulevard and near Joyner Park.

The three stabbing victims where transported to the hospital where one of them, Terry Carter, died. There is currently no word on the condition of the two women who were injured.

Later on Tuesday night, deputies responded to a call about a bloody woman who entered The Pop Shop, a convenience store in Mebane. The caller said the woman said she had been stabbed in Wake Forest, but a responding deputy determined she was not hurt and the blood wasn’t her own, a news release said.

The deputy was concerned for the woman’s well-being and he rode with her as she was taken to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.

An employee at the convenience store said the woman had a knife in her vehicle. Police confirmed that information on Wednesday morning.

Orange County authorities said Tuesday night that they believed the woman covered in blood was connected to the stabbing in Wake Forest.

Rebecca Ashley Nelson, 38, is currently being treated at a medical facility and will be charged with murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury when she is released, Wake Forest officials said.

Officials did not say what the relationship is between the suspect and victims or if there was a motive for the stabbings. They did say it was not a random act.

The incident remains under investigation.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free. Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now