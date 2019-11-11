1 dead, 2 vehicles involved in Raleigh crash, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say one person is dead in an accident involving two vehicles.

Police say the crash occurred at Lead Mine Road at Lake Park Drive around 1:57 p.m.

Police have not said what caused the crash or if anyone else is injured.

As a result of the crash, Lead Mine Road will be closed during the investigation. Northbound traffic is being rerouted east onto Lake Park Drive, north onto Secret Drive, west onto Shadyside Drive, and back north onto Lead Mine Road. Southbound traffic is being rerouted north or eastbound onto Shadyside Drive.

