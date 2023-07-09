GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A person has died and four others sustained serious injuries after a head-on crash took place Saturday evening in Garner.

The collision, according to the NC State Highway Patrol, took place in the 1200 block of New Bethel Church Road.

One car with four people inside and another with one inside collided head on. Troopers did not disclose the circumstances of the crash or if either car was at fault.

The driver of one car was sent to the hospital with serious injuries. Of the four people in the second car, one died and three sustained serious injuries.

No further information on the conditions of those injured or details of the crash were available Sunday morning.