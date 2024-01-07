RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One man has died and another is still hospitalized after a shooting at the Checkmate Lounge in Raleigh early Saturday morning, police said Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of East Millbrook Road in a block of businesses located just behind the Sonic Drive-In on Atlantic Avenue.

Officers responded to the Checkmate Lounge at 2200 East Millbrook Road for reports of a person shot, according to a Raleigh Police Department news release.

Officers found two male victims inside the club, which appears to be a hookah lounge in the location of the former Steel Lounge.

One man was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound. He was still hospitalized at 8:45 p.m. Sunday, the news release said.

Another man suffered “multiple gunshot wounds” and died from his injuries, police announced Sunday night.

“This incident is an ongoing homicide investigation,” officers said. The name of the man who died was not released.

Authorities said anyone who has information about the case should call Crimestoppers for anonymous reporting options at 919-996-1193.