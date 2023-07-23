RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A person died after being hit by an Amtrak train in Raleigh Sunday night, police said.

The incident was reported around 9:20 p.m. along the railroad tracks near the Pullen Road bridge crossing, which is between Pullen Park and North Carolina State University, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

A male died in the incident. Police said an active death investigation is underway Sunday night.

The Pullen Road bridge over the railroad tracks was closed for a while after the incident as police investigated.

Amtrak officials told CBS 17 that Amtrak train 91, the Silver Service/Palmetto, was traveling from New York to Miami when a person who was trespassing on the tracks came into contact with the train.

The stopped Amtrak train Sunday night in Raleigh near N.C. State University. Photo by Harrison Grubb/CBS 17

The Amtrack website indicated the train was about 90 minutes late and was still stopped as of 11:10 p.m.

The incident also appeared to delay Amtrak train 78, Carolinian/Piedmont, from Charlotte to Raleigh Sunday night. The train was nearly 30 minutes late as of 11:10 p.m. and was stopped in Cary.