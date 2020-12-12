1 dead after car crashes on I-40 off-ramp near downtown Raleigh

Wake County News

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died in a car crash near downtown Raleigh Saturday afternoon, police say.

The wreck was reported around 12:45 p.m. on the off-ramp from Interstate 40 east to northbound South Saunders Street, according to Raleigh police.

A car on the ramp crashed and a person in the car died, police said. In video from the scene, a car could be seen crashed into woods off the ramp.

The ramp is closed until about 4:45 p.m., according to North Carolina Department of Transportation.

No other information was available.

