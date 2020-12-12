RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died in a car crash near downtown Raleigh Saturday afternoon, police say.
The wreck was reported around 12:45 p.m. on the off-ramp from Interstate 40 east to northbound South Saunders Street, according to Raleigh police.
A car on the ramp crashed and a person in the car died, police said. In video from the scene, a car could be seen crashed into woods off the ramp.
The ramp is closed until about 4:45 p.m., according to North Carolina Department of Transportation.
No other information was available.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Louisville overcomes slow start, pummels Wake Forest 45-21
- 1 dead after car crashes on I-40 off-ramp near downtown Raleigh
- Woman charged in hit-and-run death of 4-year-old who was riding his bicycle
- Daughter of accused cop killer arrested, charged with assault on SC officer
- Wake County’s Sunnybrook drive-thru COVID-19 testing moves to nearby parking lot Monday