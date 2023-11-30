RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a crash happened Thursday morning on Creedmoor Road near Interstate 540 in Raleigh, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported shortly before 4:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes of NC-50, which is also known as Creedmoor Road. Highway Patrol said one person died at the scene.

A CBS 17 crew saw a tarp covering the entire area when officials removed the body. The medical examiner is at the scene to investigate.

As of 6:23 a.m., the lanes have not reopened.

CBS 17 has reached out to Highway Patrol for more information. Check back for updates.