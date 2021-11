CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A person died after a stabbing in Cary early Wednesday morning, police said. The incident was described as domestic in nature.

Cary police responded to the 400 block of Brook Arbor Drive around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. They arrived to find a person who had been stabbed, according to spokesperson Lt. John Reeves.

The victim was taken to the hospital and later died.

Police said they’re still investigating the incident.