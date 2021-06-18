1 dead after motorcycle, car crash in Raleigh Friday morning, police confirm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died in a motorcycle vs. car crash in Raleigh on Friday morning.

Raleigh police said a call came in for a crash involving a motorcycle and car on Perry Creek Road near McGuire Drive around 12:30 a.m.

Video from the scene showed a car on its roof, crime scene tape, and multiple police and other first responders.

Police have not identified the person who died or said if it was the motorcyclist or the driver of the car.

Authorities did not say how the crash occurred or if any charges will be filed.