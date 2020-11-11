Man dead after motor scooter, SUV collide on I-440 in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man died Wednesday morning after his motor scooter collided with a SUV on Interstate 440 eastbound Raleigh police said.

According to the news release, Dalton Leon King Jr., was ejected and died due to the injuries he sustained from the crash. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The crash occurred around 12:40 a.m. on I-440 east near exit 5 for Lake Boone Trail, officials said.

The eastbound lanes of I-440 were closed for nearly five hours as authorities investigated the crash.

It’s not known at this time if any charges will be filed in connection with the fatal crash.

