Police at the scene along Buffaloe Road on Sunday night. Photo by Emani Payne/CBS 17



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating a deadly incident involving a pedestrian Sunday night.

The incident was reported around 7:10 p.m. along Buffaloe Road just west of Valley Stream Drive, which is located east of North New Hope Road.

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and one person died, police said.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene after the crash.

Buffaloe Road is down to one lane in the area. Old Coach Road is closed while police investigate.