RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died after a shooting just off New Bern Avenue early Saturday morning, according to Raleigh police.

The incident was reported just before 12:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of Poole Road, according to a news release at 9:25 p.m. Saturday night from the Raleigh Police Department.

Raleigh police in the area of Poole Road near S. Fisher Street on Saturday night. Photo by Nate Sullivan/CBS 17

Saturday night around 9:40 p.m., CBS 17 spotted several police officers knocking on doors still in the area of Poole Road near S. Fisher Street. Raleigh police said the call near S. Fisher Street Saturday night was unrelated to the deadly shooting and was a separate “investigation,” but would not release any more information.

When police arrived at the early Saturday shooting scene — about a block south of New Bern Avenue — officers discovered a man who had a gunshot wound.

Lewis Crowder, 32, was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from the gunshot, police said.

“Officers and detectives collected evidence from the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident,” the news release said.

Police said the deadly shooting investigation is still underway. No other information was released.