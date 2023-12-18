RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is seeking help identifying the owner or occupants of a vehicle involved in a “serious assault” that turned deadly on Interstate 440 on Sunday.

(Raleigh Police Dept.)

Police said Monday afternoon that the incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

Detectives are looking for any camera footage from the area between Western Boulevard and Glenwood Avenue from 4:10 to 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.

This is an ongoing and active investigation.

Authorities closed westbound I-440 near Wade Avenue for about three hours Sunday after a person in a van was involved in a “serious assault” near Western Boulevard, police said. Police initially told CBS 17 that it happened near Wade Avenue and I-440.

CBS 17 asked Raleigh police the nature of the assault — including if it was gunfire. However, they refused to provide any details.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.