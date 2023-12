WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle collision that happened early Friday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 1:22 a.m. on New Light Road near Travel Ridge Road, which is in northern Wake County near Falls Lake.

The road was closed from 1:41 a.m. until 3:45 a.m.

No other information was available.