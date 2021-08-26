1 dead after slamming car into tree off I-40 near Wade Avenue, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead following a crash Wednesday evening on Interstate 40 in Raleigh, police said Thursday morning.

The wreck occurred just after 7 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near exit 298 for Wade Avenue.

According to a Raleigh Police Department crash report, Jason Travis Wills, of Apex, was speeding in the far left lane of I-40 when he then swerved across all lanes of traffic to the right, went off the road and slammed into a tree.

Wills was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

According to the wreck report, Wills was traveling at 80 mph in a 65 mph zone and struck the tree at 75 mph. No brake marks or tire impressions were found in the area leading up to the impact site, the report shows.

The eastbound lanes of I-40 were closed for hours and reopened around 11:30 p.m.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no one else was injured.