A bus being towed from the scene of a deadly industrial accident Tuesday afternoon. Photo by Harrison Grubb/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has died in an industrial accident after being struck by a bus Tuesday afternoon in Raleigh, the city’s police and fire departments confirmed to CBS 17.

The Raleigh Police Department said it responded around 4:50 p.m. to the 1300 block of Kirkland Road after a person was struck by a bus. A preliminary investigation reveals it was a private bus that hit the person and not a school or city bus, police said.

Furthermore, Raleigh Fire Department Division Chief Jake Corker confirmed the incident was deadly.

A large black bus was later seen being towed from a business.

Both a parking and chauffeur transportation service are listed at the address of the incident. Kirkland Road is located off Lake Wheeler Road just south of the interchange with Interstate 40.

No other information is available.