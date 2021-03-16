1 dead after pickup slams into tree on I-440 WB in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating a fatal crash after a pickup went off the road on Interstate 440 and slammed into a tree Tuesday morning, according to police.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 5:05 a.m. on I-440 westbound at Lake Boone Trail, officials said.

Video and pictures from a CBS 17 crew at the scene showed a crumpled pickup truck in the tree line off the interstate. The front cab appeared to have separated from the bed upon impact.

One lane of I-440 westbound is currently closed as police investigate the crash.

The driver has not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.