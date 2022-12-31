The scene along Pearl Road Saturday night. Photo by Eric Fernandez/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A road in a neighborhood just outside Raleigh has been closed after a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night.

The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Pearl Road, which is just off Rock Quarry Road south of Battle Bridge Road in Wake County.

There is no word on the condition of the pedestrian.

However, a CBS 17 journalist at the scene was told by law enforcement that a person was dead at the Pearl Road incident site.

As of 7 p.m., Raleigh police were at the scene blocking Pearl Road. Crime scene tape could be seen stretching across the street, which is lined by homes.

Authorities said the North Carolina State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation into the incident.

CBS 17 has requested information about the crash from the highway patrol.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation reported the road should be clear just after 11:55 p.m.